Boeing is one of the last great American manufacturing companies.

And while the planes are assembled in the U.S., most of their parts come from overseas.

Here’s an cool graphic from Reuters showing where all of the 787 Dreamliner’s parts come from.

REUTERS GRAPHICS Diagram of the Boeing 787 with details of parts and where they are manufactured.

