This Boeing private jet is a flying luxury home

Imagine if you owned a 2,400-square-foot luxury home with the ability to fly you and 39 of your closest friends to anywhere you want in less than 17 hours. Next month, China’s HNA Aviation Group will take delivery of a new Boeing 787-8 private jet. As configured, the 787 Boeing Business Jet, has a range of almost 9,800 miles even when packed with 40 passengers, luggage, and fuel.

With a flying time of about 17 hours, the plane can reach virtually any destination on earth, Kestrel Aviation Management CEO Stephen Vella told Business Insider. From start to finish, the aviation consulting firm, Kestrel Aviation, oversaw the creation of this 787.

Although several 787s have been converted from passenger service to private use, this is the first Dreamliner to be built specifically as a BBJ, Vella said. It is the 143rd Dreamliner to roll out of Boeing’s factory and first flew in December 2013. The plane was delivered to Kestrel in January 2014.

Since no one had done a true Boeing 787 private jet before, Kestrel, along with partners Pierrejean Design Studios and Greenpoint Technologies, had to design and engineer the interior of the aircraft from scratch. In fact, the interior took a year to engineer as well as another year and a half to fabricate and install, Vella said.

The innovative Boeing 787 BBJ is not exactly cheap. The base Boeing 787-8 carries a list price of $224.6 million, while the modifications add another $100 million or so to the price tag.

Here’s a closer look at the first Boeing 787-8 BBJ:

... all the way down to the narrow-body 737. Now, the latest Boeing jet to get the BBJ treatment is the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner first flew in 2009, and the composite-body airliner is renowned for its range, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Unlike its passenger-ferrying compatriots, however, the BBJ version carries far fewer people but is packed with a ton more features. Wikimedia Commons Enter the plane through its round foyer and ... Kestrel Aviation Management ... you'll immediately encounter the doors to its massive master suite. It is divided into several sections and designed to be totally independent from the rest of the plane. Kestrel Aviation Management The master suite's sleeping area features a large California king-size bed. According to Vella, the suite is designed to be an 'oasis of silence.' In fact, the noise level in the room during flight is just 48 decibels -- on par with a quiet suburban home. Kestrel Aviation Management The massive master bathroom features a set of large marble his and hers sinks. Kestrel Aviation Management The bath area also features a double-size shower as well as heated marble floors in some sections. Kestrel Aviation Management The master suite also includes this gigantic dressing room and walk-in closet. There's a refrigerator and safe as well in the suite. Kestrel Aviation Management Connecting the foyer and the rest of the plane is a hallway designed to look like a series of vertical waves. Kestrel Aviation Management Emerge from the hallway and you'll find yourself in the plane's cavernous main lounge. To create an open and airy feel, the room is free of any physical partitions. Instead, designers segmented the space using different furniture colours. Kestrel Aviation Management Looking toward the front of the plane, the lounge features a pair of day beds positioned in front of a large 55-inch flat-screen display. On each side of the center screen, there are individual seats each equipped with a 24-inch screen. Kestrel Aviation Management Looking toward the back of the plane are a pair of divans that can be turned into sleeping accommodations or used as a dining and meeting area. Also at the rear of the lounge are a pair of 47-inch screens. A stylish, round VIP lavatory is just aft of the lounge. Kestrel Aviation Management Aft of the round VIP lavatory is the guest cabin. It features 18 full-flat, first-class sleeper seats. Behind the guest cabin is a row of six premium economy seats for the staff. Kestrel Aviation Management The plane is equipped with five bathrooms. Kestrel Aviation Management Overall, the interior is designed with an understated elegance that's devoid of needless clutter and yet filled with subtle details, Vella said. Kestrel Aviation Management This Boeing 787 BBJ is expected to enter service with HNA Group in July. According to Vella, the plane will likely be used by the company's chairman as well as ultra-high-end charter customers. Kestrel Aviation Management

