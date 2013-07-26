Oven On A Boeing 787 Dreamliner Catches Fire In Midair

A fire broke out in the oven of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet in mid-flight Wednesday, scaring passengers but not causing any serious damage.



Mint, an Indian newspaper associated with the Wall Street Journal, reported the fire started on Flight AI-020, from Delhi to Kolkata, and that it did not affect areas outside the oven. The crew put it out with fire extinguishers.

The oven in question was removed after landing and the plane has returned to service, according to the Post and Courier.

“We are aware of the event and are working with the customer,” a Boeing spokesperson said, declining to comment further.

This is a far cry from the very serious lithium-ion battery issues that plagued the Dreamliner earlier this year, and led federal aviation officials to ground the plane for several months.

Nor is it as worrying as the fire that broke out on an empty Dreamliner at London’s Heathrow Airport on July 12. Investigators traced the flames to the plane’s Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT). Today, the FAA instructed airlines to remove or inspect ELTs on 787s.

Nonetheless, it’s a good bet that Boeing is tired of seeing the term “fire” associated with its new plane.

Despite a spate of incidents involving Boeing planes, including the deadly crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 in San Francisco on July 6, the plane maker beat earning expectations and saw its stock jump when it released its Q2 financial results Wednesday.

