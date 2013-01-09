A Boeing Dreamliner Was Leaking Fuel On The Tarmac In Boston

Photo: CNBC

A fuel leak on a Japan Air Lines Boeing Dreamliner 787 at Logan International Airport in Boston has been reported, according to Boston.com.About 40 gallons of fuel spilled out of the left engine wing area, Reuters reported.



There were 178 passengers on board the plane, which was preparing to takeoff on a flight to Tokyo.

The plane was towed back to its terminal, a Massachusetts Port Authority spokesman told the Post and Courier.

Airport spokesman Matthew Brelis told Boston.com that no injuries have been reported.

The FAA is currently investigating a fire that broke out in the belly of a different Japan Airlines Dreamliner at Logan Airport yesterday morning.

In December, the FFA ordered an inspection of Boeing’s new 787s after fuel leaks were reported on two of the planes.

Japan Air fixed two 787s last month, and said a manufacturing fault that caused the leaks had been resolved, according to Bloomberg.

