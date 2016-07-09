Watch a Boeing 787 perform stunts you'd only expect from a fighter jet

This incredible video of a Boeing 787 performing a near-vertical takeoff and pulling banking maneuvers that no passenger would want to experience is not some sort of CGI animation. This is a full-fledged jumbo jet that is going through a practice run for the Farnborough Airshow.

The All Nippon Airways 787 is piloted by Boeing test pilots Captain Randy Neville, Captain Van Chaney, and Captain John Misuradze. Similar moves can be found in the Boeing performance prepared for the 2015 Paris Air Show.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

