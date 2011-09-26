A Look Inside The New Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Photo: Boeing

Executives from Boeing and All Nippon Airways signed delivery contracts for the first Boeing 787 Sunday after more than three years of delays and estimated expenditures of $32 billion.Boeing will roll out the 787 Dreamliners Monday morning at Puget Sound’s Paine Field, with the event streamed live by Boeing.



The plane will leave for Tokyo Tuesday and is expected to land around 7 p.m. Pacific time. Nippon Airways expects to take delivery of 55 Dreamliners by the end of 2017.

The new aircraft boasts tall entryways, the largest overhead bins and windows in the industry, and special systems to reduce noise and turbulence.

The following pictures are pulled from a video on Boeing’s website.

