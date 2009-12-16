Boeing 787 Actually Flies!

Dan Frommer
Boeing 787

Two years later than expected, the gorgeous Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Boeing’s airport outside Seattle for its first flight this afternoon.

That’s great news for Boeing, assuming the flight goes well.

But you probably won’t get to ride on one until 2011: The first deliveries aren’t scheduled until late next year, and that assumes no further delays.

Here are a few screenshots from Boeing’s Webcast if you didn’t catch it >
Image: Boeing

Waiting for takeoff after a long taxi

Image: Boeing

The 787 starts barreling down the runway

Image: Boeing

That's a chaser plane and IMAX movie helicopter in the background

Image: Boeing

Wheels up!

Image: Boeing

There she goes!

Image: Boeing

Better late than never

Image: Boeing

Headed north, then west

Image: Boeing

Here's the video

Now, don't miss...

10 awesome foreign airports that make ours look awful >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.