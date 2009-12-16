Boeing 787 Actually Flies!

Two years later than expected, the gorgeous Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Boeing’s airport outside Seattle for its first flight this afternoon.



That’s great news for Boeing, assuming the flight goes well.

But you probably won’t get to ride on one until 2011: The first deliveries aren’t scheduled until late next year, and that assumes no further delays.

Here are a few screenshots from Boeing’s Webcast if you didn’t catch it >

Image: Boeing

