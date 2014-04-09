The Next Generation Boeing Dreamliner Jet Looks Stunning In Black

Alex Davies
Air New Zealand 787-9 Dreamliner black liveryThe Boeing Company

Boeing is getting ready to put the extended version of its Dreamliner jet into service, and it created a special paint job for the occasion.

The 787-9 will fit more passengers and offer more range than the 787-8 that’s already in service. The first -9 to enter commercial service is going to Air New Zealand, and it looks stunning in an all-black livery.

Boeing is still testing the -9, and the New Zealand plane is expected to start commercial flights later this year on the Auckland-Perth route. It is the first of 10 787-9s the airline has ordered.

The original 787-8 Dreamliner seats 201-250 passengers and offers a range of 7,650 to 8,200 nautical miles. The 787-9 is 20 feet longer, has room for 40 more passengers, and can fly an extra 300 miles without refueling.

The first one looks awesome.

The fern on the rear of the fuselage is an official symbol of New Zealand.

The tail features the koru, Air New Zealand’s logo.

