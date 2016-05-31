Tour the factory where Boeing is building the last of its legendary 747s

The Boeing 747 jumbo is one of the most famous planes in aviation history. The plane, referred to by many as the “Queen of the Skies,” helped revolutionise air travel for the masses when it arrived on the scene in 1969. It’s been going strong for over 40 years.

Even though Boeing has sold more than 1,500 747s, the airline industry shifted toward smaller and more fuel-efficient twin-engine jets in recent years, such as the Boeing 777. As a result, the company has had a difficult time finding buyers for the iconic jumbo jet.

But the resilient Boeing 747 is still alive and very much in production. Recently, Chris Sloan of Airways News had the opportunity to take a guided tour during Boeing’s media days of the Everett, Washington, factory where the aeroplane maker assembles the jumbo.

Here’s what he saw.

