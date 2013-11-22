LIVE: The Huge Boeing 747 That Landed At The Wrong Airport Is Getting Ready To Take Off

Wednesday night, the pilots of an enormous Boeing cargo plane mistakenly landed at a tiny Kansas airport. At 1 p.m. local time, it will take off again, but from a runway far shorter than what it usually uses.

According to KSN.com, the pilots are doing their pre-flight preparations. Takeoff time was originally set for 12 p.m. local time.

An official said the public is being advised to stay out of the area, and an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle has been brought in as a precaution.

The Dreamlifter needs a runway nearly 10,000 feet long at its maximum takeoff weight. The runway at Jabara Airport, where it is now, is just 6,100 feet long.

The 747 Dreamlifter is heavily loaded with parts for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, Jon Ostrower at the Wall St Journal reports. Once airborne, the Dreamlifter will make an eight-minute flight to McConnell Air Force Base, its original intended destination.

In a statement, Boeing, simply said “the aeroplane can take off from that runway and is in position.”

You can watch the takeoff live streaming at KWCH.com or on KSN.com.

Click here for live updates.

