Check Out Boeing's Sexy New 747

Photo: Boeing via Flickr

Boeing has flown its newest planes to this year’s Paris Air Show, including the new 747-8 Intercontinental passenger jet.Ahead of the show, Boeing announced orders for 17 of the new jumbo jet, including 15 to one customer.



The new 747 will be competing for orders mostly with the double-decker Airbus A380.

Boeing boasts that the 747-8I “is more than 10 per cent lighter per seat than the Airbus A380 and consumes 11 per cent less fuel per passenger.”

Boeing has also posted a bunch of photos of the new 747 from the show.

