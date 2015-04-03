The first Boeing 747-8 private jet is here -- and it's a palace in the sky

For most people, private jets such as the $US65 million Gulfstream G650 or the Bombardier Global Series are the epitome of luxury air travel, but there are a select few who can afford more than that. They’re converting airliners into private flying palaces. To meet this demand, Airbus and Boeing have begun selling “VIP” versions of their airliners under the Airbus Corporate Jet and Boeing Business Jet brands. While most of these planes are based on smaller Airbus A320 series or Boeing 737 models, one recent VIP conversion took luxury to a new level.

Completed by Kirkland, Washington-based Greenpoint Technologies, one very lucky, very wealthy, and very confidential client took delivery of a personalised Boeing 747-8. Its incredible 4,786 sq. ft. of space features a stateroom, lounges, an office, and a massive dining room.

