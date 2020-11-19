737 MAX COMES BACK: What you need to know as the plane returns after a disastrous 2 years on the ground

Reuters The FAA has cleared the Boeing 737 Max to fly passengers again, with airlines expected to reintroduce the plane as early as the end of this year.

The Boeing 737 Max, the latest generation of the storied plane-maker’s 60-year-old workhorse, has been an unmitigated disaster. But after nearly two years on the ground, the 737 Max is coming back.

The FAA issued an airworthiness directive on Wednesday lifting a March 2019 grounding order on the Max. US airlines will have to install fixes to the planes’ flight computers before their Max fleets can actually fly, and must submit pilot training programs to the FAA for approval.

The global fleet of just under 400 Max jets were grounded after the second of two fatal crashes, which killed 346 people. Now, as the 737 is cleared to fly again and airlines work to bring their Max jets from storage back into service, questions remain: Can Boeing sell the plane again? Will passengers will be willing to fly on it?

Those answers are for another time. But for now, familiarise yourself with how we got here with the timeline below.

The history of the 737 Max

The 737 Max is the fourth generation of the Boeing 737, and quickly became infamous for its two fatal crashes. Investigators linked them to a faulty system called the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS â€” designed to compensate for the Max having larger engines than previous 737 generations.

Investigations, hearings, and more problems

Larger engines meant the plane’s nose could tip upward, potentially leading to a stall. To neutralise the problem, MCAS could automatically point the nose down.

However, the system could be activated by a faulty reading from a single angle-of-attack sensor, without any redundancies or backups. In both fatal 737 Max crashes, the sensors are thought to have failed, sending erroneous data to the flight computer and, without a redundant check in place, triggering the automated system.

But that was just the beginning.

Struggles for airlines as their planes remain unable to fly



The groundings were initially expected to last for just a few weeks. But Boeing and the FAA found additional, unrelated safety hazards, eventually requiring Boeing to redesign the jet’s entire flight computer rather than just the MCAS software.

Airlines around the world have eagerly awaited the jet’s return, finding themselves forced to cut capacity and routes as they cancelled flights each month the Max remained out of service.

Fallout and the fall of an iconic American corporation

Although the collapse of travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic has made the airlines’ needs a bit less urgent â€” airlines have grounded additional planes due to the diminished demand â€” the return of the Max will be a crucial part of how carriers scale back up when the pandemic recedes.

Boeing’s hopes are pinned on a successful reintroduction of the Max â€” and on demand for the plane returning as passengers do. The plane-maker has only booked 42 orders of the plane since the grounding began, and its backlog of 4,102 undelivered orders is quickly dwindling. Since the start of the crisis, Boeing posted its worst loss in decades and lost the title of world’s largest plane-maker to arch-rival Airbus.

Returning the Max to service

The process of bringing the 737 Max back to the skies has been a long and arduous one, marred by unexpected challenges and delays as intense scrutiny uncovered new issues with the plane.

Buyouts and layoffs at Boeing and beyond

The implications of the crisis have extended far beyond Boeing. While the plane-maker cut jobs due to the grounding and coronavirus pandemic, additional cuts have rippled through the network of more than 600 manufacturers that supply components for the jet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.