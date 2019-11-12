Boeing expects to resume delivering 737 Max jets to airlines in December, though before the jet carries passengers again

David Ryder/Getty Images Undelivered Boeing 737 Max planes are parked idly in a Boeing property in Seattle, Washington, on August 13, 2019.

Boeing expects to resume delivering 737 Max jets in December, before the plane is approved to fly passengers again.

Boeing is working to get a fix to the troubled plane certified by the FAA, as well as a pilot training requirement. However, the plane maker is looking to have pilots start delivering new completed jets to airline customers before that training is finalised, and after the plane’s main certification is complete, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Boeing has faced increasing pressure as deliveries have halted while production continued. Although the plane maker cut its production rate from 52 planes per month to 42 in April, it has had difficulty finding places to store the completed but undeliverable planes.

It would also help Boeing weather mounting financial pressure. The company has only sold a handful of Max jets since the March, 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, and is concerned because of dwindling widebody orders partly caused by the Trump administration’s trade war with China.

Although Boeing has maintained since the summer that it would be able to get the Max flying again by the fourth quarter of 2019, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines recently pulled the plane from their schedules until early March.

Despite several recent setbacks, including being required to resubmit documentation outlining changes to the Max’s flight computer, Boeing last week cleared a step in the certification process following a series of successful simulator tests with the FAA, according to the Journal.

However, even if the plane is certified by the end of the year, the pilot training isn’t expected to be approved until several weeks later, following a public comment period, the Journal reported. Until the training is approved and implemented, airlines would not be allowed to use the planes to carry passengers.

Even so, airlines are anxious to resume deliveries. Operators will need to service the stored planes, and inspect jets before returning them to service. By beginning deliveries before the training is approved, Boeing and airlines would have some extra time to get the planes ready.

Boeing has been preparing to aggressively deliver jets, including recruiting recently retired aircraft technicians to help prepare stored planes for delivery flights, an initiative first reported by Business Insider.

The 737 Max, the latest version of Boeing’s best-selling plane, has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Investigations into the two crashes suggest that an automated system called MCAS, or Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System, erroneously engaged, forcing the planes’ noses to point down, and that pilots were unable to regain control of the aircraft.

The system could be activated by a single sensor reading – in both crashes, the sensors are thought to have failed, sending erroneous data to the flight computer and, without a redundant check in place, triggering the automated system.

MCAS was designed to compensate for the 737 Max having larger engines than previous 737 generations. The larger engines could cause the plane’s nose to tip upward, leading to a stall – in that situation, the system could automatically point the nose down to negate the effect of the engine size.

Are you an employee at Boeing, or one of the airlines affected by the Boeing 737 Max grounding? Contact this reporter at [email protected].

