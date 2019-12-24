Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis

Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg after Boeing’s annual shareholders meeting in Chicago in April.

BoeingCEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company’s board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max crisis.

He’ll be replaced by David L. Calhoun, Boeing’s current chairman, on January 13, the company added.

Muilenburg has left his position as CEO with immediate effect.

The aviation giant has been gripped by a huge crisis over its handling of two crashes involving the 737 Max plane. The two crashes, in October 2018 and March 2019, killed a total of 346 people.

Muilenburg will be replaced by David L. Calhoun, Boeing's chairman, on January 13, according to the news release.

Muilenburg will be replaced by David L. Calhoun, Boeing’s chairman, on January 13, according to the news release.

The aviation giant has this year been gripped by a huge crisis over its handling of two crashes involving the 737 Max plane. The two crashes, in October 2018 and March 2019, killed a total of 346 people. At the time, Muilenburg said the company expected the plane to return to service within six weeks.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the news release said.

Shares of Boeing rose more than 3% in early trading following the announcement.

The statement did not explicitly mention the 737 Max crisis beyond Calhoun saying he believes in “the future of Boeing and the 737 Max.”

There’s still no set return date for the plane, as in-progress planes sit idle near Boeing’s factories. Airlines continue to push back their estimated dates of service, with United Airlines now estimating a June return.

“Under the Company’s new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers,” the statement said. “Dave has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognises the challenges we must confront.”

MICHAEL TEWELDE/AFP/Getty Images People near debris at the crash site of the Ethiopia Airlines flight in Ethiopia, on March 11, 2019.

In the week before Muilenburg’s departure, Boeing faced big news for two of its other major products. Its CST-100 Starliner spaceship veered wildly off-course during its maiden flight, eventually having to return to earth without docking to the International Space Station.

The company’s KC-46A aerial refuelling tanker for cargo and passenger operation was reinstated for service by the US Air Force after a three-month ban.

Also last week, Moody’s and S&P downgraded Boeing’s debt to A3 and A-, respectively.

“I am honoured to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation,” Calhoun said in the statement.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the timeline of Muilenburg’s departure. He is out effective immediately.

