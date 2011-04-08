Boehner Still Hoping To Avert A Shutdown With A One-Week Budget Extension

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pressed the House today to pass a one-week budget extension to forestall the looming government shutdown.



The continuing resolution would cut $12 billion in spending and fund the defence Department for the rest of the year.

Boehner’s move is likely an attempt to shift blame away from the GOP if a shutdown occurs. Democrats have previously rejected the possibility of an extension.

Via the AP:

Obama had already ruled out the weeklong measure Republicans intend to push through the House, and Senate Democrats have labelled it a non-starter. Republican officials said the details of the bill could yet change. But passage of any interim measure is designed to place the onus on the Democratic-controlled Senate to act if a shutdown is to be avoided.

Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) are heading to the White House for further negotiations today.

The two Congressional leaders traded barbs before leaving the Capitol this morning, with Boehner accusing the White House of backsliding and Reid criticising the GOP of injecting ideology into budget talks.

