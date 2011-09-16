Boehner To Call For 'Liberation' Of American Economy In Jobs Speech

Photo: Flickr

Speaker of the House John Boehner will highlight the Republican jobs plan, and address President Barack Obama’s, in an address to the Economic Club of Washington today.In a speech titled “Liberating America’s Economy,” Boehner will call for an end to “excessive regulation, higher taxes, and out-of-control spending” that he says are preventing economic growth.



His office released this outline of the speech:

President’s Proposal Offers “Opportunities for Common Ground,” But No Substitute for What’s Needed “To Remove Barriers to Job Creation.”

“Key to Jump Starting Growth is to Get Government Out of the Way.”

“Tax Increases…Are Not An Option.”

No More “‘Short-Term Gimmicks’ That Could Worsen the Environment for Job Creators.”

“Address the Structural Problems” That Put America “In Danger of More Job-Destroying Downgrades.”

Boehner will outline a path for compromise between Obama’s American Jobs Act, and the GOP’s Plan for America’s Jobs Creators in line with the above principles.

