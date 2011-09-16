Boehner To Call For 'Liberation' Of American Economy In Jobs Speech

Photo: Flickr
Speaker of the House John Boehner will highlight the Republican jobs plan, and address President Barack Obama’s, in an address to the Economic Club of Washington today.In a speech titled “Liberating America’s Economy,” Boehner will call for an end to “excessive regulation, higher taxes, and out-of-control spending” that he says are preventing economic growth.
His office released this outline of the speech:
- President’s Proposal Offers “Opportunities for Common Ground,” But No Substitute for What’s Needed “To Remove Barriers to Job Creation.”
- “Key to Jump Starting Growth is to Get Government Out of the Way.”
- “Tax Increases…Are Not An Option.”
- No More “‘Short-Term Gimmicks’ That Could Worsen the Environment for Job Creators.”
- “Address the Structural Problems” That Put America “In Danger of More Job-Destroying Downgrades.”
Boehner will outline a path for compromise between Obama’s American Jobs Act, and the GOP’s Plan for America’s Jobs Creators in line with the above principles.
