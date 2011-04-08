Boehner: "There's No Daylight Between The Tea Party And Me"

Photo: Courtesy of ABC News

House Speaker John Boehner is in lockstep with the Tea Party on federal budget cuts, the Ohio Republican told ABC News last night.“There’s no daylight between the Tea Party and me,” Boehner said in an interview released this morning. “What they want is they want us to cut spending. They want us to deal with this crushing debt that’s going to crush the future of our kids and grandkids. There’s no daylight there.”



Boehner’s comments come as Republicans and Democrats try to break a stalemate in budget negotiations to avoid a government shutdown before the Friday night deadline. Democrats have said that the Tea Party’s influence has stopped Boehner from reaching a deal.

Nonetheless Boehner indicated he is still hopeful that a deal can be reached, adding that he has a good relationship with President Barack Obama.

He also said members of Congress shouldn’t get paid if the government shuts down.

