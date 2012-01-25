Boehner Schools House Members On How To 'Dress Appropriately'

Photo: Business Insider

Members of the House received a quick three-minute summary of how to adhere to floor procedures, including the dress code, from the House Speaker John Boehner on Monday, reported Pete Kasperowicz for The Hill.



“Members should wear appropriate business attire during all sittings of the House, however brief their presence on the floor might be,” Boehner said. He then added mischievously, “You know who you are,” drawing laughter from the seated House members.

The statement comes a month after Representative Barney Frank appeared on the House floor wearing a shirt that showed off just how cold it was that day.

Boehner is notably one of Washington’s most dapper dressers.

