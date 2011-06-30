Boehner's Position Unchanged On Taxes After Obama Press Conference

Photo: Flickr

Speaker of the House John Boehner fired back at the White House this afternoon, after President Barack Obama criticised Congress in a press conference for stalling a deal to raise the debt ceiling.”His administration has been burying our kids and grandkids in new debt and offered no plan to rein in spending,” Boehner said in a statement. “The President has been AWOL from that debate.”



Boehner also reiterated that Congressional Republicans would not vote for any deal to increase the debt ceiling that includes tax increases, setting the stage for a showdown next month.

Boehner’s full statement is below:

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) released the following statement in response to comments made by President Obama at a press conference calling for higher taxes instead of larger spending cuts as part of his request for a debt limit increase.

“The President’s remarks today ignore legislative and economic reality, and demonstrate remarkable irony. His administration has been burying our kids and grandkids in new debt and offered no plan to rein in spending. Republicans have been leading and offering solutions to put the brakes on this spending binge. The President has been AWOL from that debate.

“The President is sorely mistaken if he believes a bill to raise the debt ceiling and raise taxes would pass the House. The votes simply aren’t there – and they aren’t going to be there, because the American people know tax hikes destroy jobs. They also know Washington has been on a spending binge for many years, and they will only tolerate a debt limit increase if we stop it.

“The new majority in the House is going to stand with the American people. A debt limit increase can only pass the House if it includes spending cuts larger than the debt limit increase; includes reforms to hold down spending in the future; and is free from tax hikes. The longer the President denies these realities, the more difficult he makes this process. If the president embraces a measure that meets these tests, he has my word that the House will act on it. Anything less cannot pass the House.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.