Boehner: Raising Deficit By August 2 Deadline "A Crapshoot"

Can Speaker of the House John Boehner keep his caucus in line?

Update: CNBC’s Eamon Javers tweets:”Boehner’s office saying he ws MISQUOTED on “crapshoot” comment that apparently spooked markets today. Wasn’t about if there will be a deal.”



“Rather, Boehner’s office says “crapshoot” referred to what happens after Aug 2 if no deal. They say he’s “hopeful” there will be a deal.”

We still haven’t heard anything from Boehner’s office, and the quote appeared the same way in multiple reports from people in the room. We’ll update this with anything new as it happens.

Original: Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) is not hopeful the debt ceiling will be raised if a deal is not in place by August 2.

“”Nobody wants to go there, because nobody knows what’s going to happen,” he said according to The Associated Press. “It’s a crapshoot.”

According to ABC News’ Jake Tapper, the remarks came as Boehner hosted a small group of reporters in his Capitol Hill office.

“Dealing with them the last couple months has been like dealing with Jell-o,” Boehner said. “Some days it’s firmer than others. Sometimes it’s like they’ve left it out over night.”

“The only thing they’ve been firm on is these damn tax increases,” he said.

Congressional leaders return to the White House at 4 p.m. to continue negotiations with President Barack Obama on a deficit reduction deal to accompany a debt limit increase.

