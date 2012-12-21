Another Poll Shows Why Boehner's 'Plan B' Strategy Is So Risky

Photo: AP

Talks have publicly broken down in the negotiations to avert the year-end fiscal cliff, and House Speaker John Boehner’s new risky “Plan B” is set to be brought for a vote on the floor as early as Thursday.A new CNN/ORC poll shows that Boehner has a lot to lose with the strategy. Public opinion is far apart from Boehner and Republicans on both issues pertaining to the fiscal cliff and general political philosophy.



The most glaring disparity continues to be the approval ratings of both Boehner and President Barack Obama. Obama’s approval-to-disapproval split sits at 52-43. Boehner’s is 34-52. And by a 49-31 split, respondents said they trusted Obama to handle the fiscal cliff more than House Republicans.

Here are some other points to consider:

53 per cent say the GOP’s positions are “too extreme.” Only 37 per cent say the same about Democrats.

43 per cent say Republicans have “generally mainstream views.” 57 per cent said the same about Democrats.

By a 39-29 margin, Independents say they trust Obama more than House Republicans.

The bottom line: 70 per cent of people think going over the fiscal cliff is something that will profoundly affect them — they said it would either be a “crisis” or cause major problems for the country. And if the U.S. does go over the cliff, 48 per cent are going to blame Boehner and Republicans, while just 37 per cent will blame the President.

