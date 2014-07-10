BOEHNER: 'I Disagree' With Sarah Palin About Impeaching Obama

House Speaker John Boehner shot down talk of the impeachment of President Barack Obama, which had bubbled up Tuesday after former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin became the most prominent right-wing politician to call for Obama’s removal from office.

“I disagree,” Boehner told reporters during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when asked about Palin’s comments.

Palin called for Obama’s impeachment Tuesday in an op-ed on the conservative site Breitbart. She wrote Obama could be removed for “many impeachable offenses.” However, Palin focused her op-ed on his immigration policy, which she argued has led to the burgeoning humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Palin went further Tuesday night, appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” and mocking Boehner’s plans to file a lawsuit against Obama on behalf of the House of Representatives.

In an op-ed of his own on CNN.com Sunday, Boehner detailed his reasoning for the lawsuit, writing Obama has continually overstepped his constitutional bounds. He signaled the House could target Obama’s actions on Affordable Care Act, energy regulations, foreign policy, and education, but notably did not mention immigration.

“You don’t bring a lawsuit to a gunfight, and there’s no room for lawyers on our front lines,” Palin told host Sean Hannity on Monday night. She urged Republican lawmakers to join her call for impeachment, they will join this cause of articles of impeachment, pressing those who “care about the future of this country and defence of our republic.”

Boehner’s swift attempt to quiet down the impeachment chatter is reminiscent of similar action taken by soon-to-be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2006, who said immediately after the election that the impeachment of then-President George W. Bush was “off the table.”

