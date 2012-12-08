BOEHNER: 'The White House Has Wasted Another Week'

In a short, approximately four-minute press conference Friday morning, House Speaker John Boehner said there had been “no progress” on the state of negotiations for a deal to avert the so-called “fiscal cliff.”



“This isn’t a progress report, because there is no progress to report,” Boehner said, opening his press conference.

“The White House has wasted another week.”

He said a recent phone call with President Barack Obama was “pleasant,” but “more of the same.” He also called the administration “reckless” for threatening to go over the fiscal cliff. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner said he was “absolutely” willing to do this week if the White House didn’t get the deal it wanted, including increased tax rates on incomes above $250,000.

Boehner emphasised he came out the day after the election and said he was willing to increase revenues.

“When is he going to take a step toward us?” Boehner said.

