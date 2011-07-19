Boehner: Obama Needs To Demonstrate More Courage On Debt Ceiling

Photo: YouTube

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) said the delay in raising the debt limit is not the fault of Congress, but a result President Barack Obama’s “unwillingness to cut spending and restrain the future growth of our government.”In a video posted on his official website, Boehner said “If we’re going to raise the debt limit and avoid default, the White House must be willing to demonstrate more courage than what we’ve seen to date.”



Boehner reiterated that the House will vote today on its “cut, cap, and balance” plan, which would call for an amendment to the Constitution requiring balanced budgets, and pegging annual federal spending to a certain percentage of GDP.

He called Obama’s veto threat “unfortunate,” adding that “the administration still won’t present a plan or even say what cuts it’s willing to make to end Washington’s spending binge and the economic uncertainty that it’s creating.”

Watch the video below:



