BOEHNER: Obama Is 'Damaging The Presidency Itself'

The immigration showdown between Congress and the White House is fully underway.

In a press conference Friday morning, House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) slammed President Barack Obama yet again and vowed that his chamber will move to thwart Obama’s new executive actions on immigration reform.

“He’s refused to listen to the American people. The president has taken actions that he himself has said are those of a king or an emperor — not an American president,” Boehner said. “He’s damaging the presidency itself.”

In a primetime address the previous night, Obama unveiled his plan to unilaterally reform the US immigration system after Congress could not move a bill. Among other things, the new executive actions aim to shield millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Boehner has repeatedly warned Obama’s executive order would “poison the well” and kill any hope of comprehensive immigration reform legislation advancing through the House. Boehner reaffirmed that position at his Friday press conference.

“As I warned the president, you can’t ask the elected representatives of the people to trust you to enforce the law, if you’re constantly demonstrating that you can’t be trusted to enforce the law,” he said. “With this action, the president has chosen to deliberately sabotage any chance of enacting bipartisan reforms that he claims to seek.”

Boehner also vowed that the House will do what it can to undermine Obama’s new executive action.

“President Obama has turned a deaf ear to the people that he was elected — and we were elected — to serve. But we will not do that. In the day’s ahead, the people’s House will rise to this challenge. We will not stand idle as the president undermines the rule of law in our country,” he said.

However, Boehner would not outline what specific actions the House will take on the issue.

“We’re working with our members and looking at the options that are available to us. But I will say to you: The House will, in fact, act,” he told reporters after his statement.

