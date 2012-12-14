Boehner And Obama Had Another Fiscal Cliff Meeting Tonight, And It Sounds Like Things Are Going Well

Photo: AP

Republican House Speaker John Boehner and President Barack Obama met again at the White House Thursday evening to take another stab at reaching a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff. Neither party has revealed what was discussed at the meeting. Shortly after the meeting, Speaker Boehner’s office did put out a statement, saying only that talks are still ongoing.



“The President and Speaker had a frank meeting in the oval office tonight. It lasted approximately 50 minutes. There will be no further readout of the meeting, but lines of communication remain open.”

The silence appears to be a good sign, indicating potential progress toward a deal. The White House and Republicans exchanged a second set of offers this week, but the two sides remain far apart on the question of how much additional revenue and spending cuts will be included in the deal.

Earlier this week, Boehner told House lawmakers not to make Christmas plans as it is unlikely a deal will be reached until the end of the month.

