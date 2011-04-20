Boehner Nixes Capitol's Cinco De Mayo Celebration

House Speaker John Boehner has scrapped plans to host this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Capitol, abandoning a bipartisan tradition kept under the past two House Speakers.



Boehner has instead welcomed the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to host the reception this year, according to HuffPo.

The speaker’s office typically pays for the event, which in the past has included members of the House and Senate, wounded soldiers from Walter Reed and their families and Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S.

The decision appears counter-productive to the GOP’s efforts to woo Latino voters – who tend to lean Democratic – in 2012, a strategy spurred by explosive growth in the U.S. Hispanic population over the past 10 years. It also won’t do anything to ease growing U.S.-Mexico tensions.

Boehner’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on why he opted out of hosting the event the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.