BOEHNER ON IRS: 'Who Is Going To Jail Over This Scandal?'

House Speaker John Boehner said Wednesday that he is looking for a strong response to the IRS scandal that would go beyond firings at the agency.



“My question isn’t about who is going to resign. My question is, who’s going to jail over this scandal?” Boehner said at a press conference with other House Republican leaders on Wednesday.

The IRS admitted last week to inappropriately targeting conservative groups containing certain buzzwords, including “Tea Party” and “patriot,” which were applying for tax-exempt status. That was confirmed in an IRS Inspector General’s report that was released on Tuesday, which blamed the scandal on poor management contained within the IRS.

Attorney General Eric Holder said Tuesday that the FBI has opened a probe to determine whether IRS employees broke any laws.

At this point, however, Boehner said it was clear that certain laws have been broken. And he suggested that he thought heads should roll.

“Someone made a conscious decision to harass and to hold up these requests for tax-exempt status,” Boehner said Wednesday. “I think we need to know who they are and whether they violated the law. Clearly, someone violated the law.”

Here’s video of Boehner’s comments, courtesy of NowThis News:

