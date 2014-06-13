BOEHNER: Obama Is 'Taking A Nap' While Iraq Is Falling Apart

House Speaker John Boehner accused President Barack Obama of “taking a nap” while militant forces make major gains in Iraq and are advancing on Baghdad.

“It’s not like we haven’t seen this problem coming for over a year,” Boehner said at a press conference on Thursday. “They’re 100 miles from Baghdad. And what’s the president doing? Taking a nap!”

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), a group so extreme it was expelled from al-Qaida’s global network earlier this year, has made major advances this week. It has seized control of the key Iraqi cities of Mosul and Tikrit, and it has gained facilities in the oil-refining town of Baiji.

The White House said Wednesday it is “deeply concerned” about the developments in Iraq, and that it is committed to providing assistance with Iraq. Republican lawmakers have begun amping up their criticism of the Obama administration this week amid the rapidly unfolding developments.

On the Senate floor Thursday, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John McCain (R-Arizona), two of the most common, fierce critics of the administration’s foreign policy, reamed into President Barack Obama. McCain made the aggressive suggestion that Obama should replace his entire national security braintrust. Graham said a Pentagon briefing earlier in the day “scared the hell” out of him.

