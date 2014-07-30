BOEHNER: Any Talk Of Obama Impeachment Is A Democratic 'Scam'

A visibly frustrated House Speaker John Boehner said Tuesday that House Republicans have no current or future plans to move to impeach President Barack Obama, calling any talk of impeachment a “scam” to help Democrats fundraise ahead of the 2014 midterm elections.

“We have no plans to impeach the president. We have no future plans. It’s all a scam started by Democrats and the White House,” Boehner said at a press conference Tuesday morning with other House Republican leaders.

Indeed, last weekend, Democratic campaign organisations blasted out no fewer than 21 fundraising emails alluding to a potential impeachment of Obama. The groups built off comments from White House adviser Dan Pfeiffer, who on Friday said he wouldn’t “discount” the possibility of impeachment, amid Boehner’s plan to sue Obama over a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

On Sunday, incoming House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in House leadership, pointedly refused to rule out the possibility of impeachment when pressed on “Fox News Sunday.”

“This might be the first White House in history that’s trying to start the narrative of impeaching their own president,” Scalise told host Chris Wallace. “Ultimately, what we want to do is see the president follow the laws. But the president took an oath to faithfully execute the laws of this land, and he’s not.”

Scalise refused, however, four point-blank opportunities to declare impeachment “off the table.”

Despite the lawsuit, Boehner has previously decried calls from high-profile conservative voices — like former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin — to impeach Obama. Earlier this month, he said he “disagreed” with Palin’s stance.

However, some Democrats think Boehner’s lawsuit is a potential prelude to impeachment proceedings. Some Republicans also privately worry that, if and when Obama takes executive action on immigration later this summer, calls for impeachment from the Republican flank will only build.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.