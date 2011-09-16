Boehner Calls Obama's Jobs Plan A 'Poor Substitute' For Republican Proposals, Says GOP Will Fight Against Tax Increases

Speaker of the House John Boehner called President Barack Obama’s jobs bill a “poor substitute” for House Republicans’ proposals.



In a speech to The Economic Club of Washington, titled “Liberating America’s Economy,” Boehner slammed Obama, criticising his all-or-nothing approach” to job creation. He also said that while he is supportive of tax reform he would not stand for any tax increases.

Boehner said small business “job creators” are being held back by excessive government regulation — saying Republicans are trying to pare those back.

“Our greatest security issue is our national debt,” he said.

Saying it “inhibits the efficient flow of capital,” Boehner said he would not endorse an increase in the capital gains tax, adding that he would also oppose allowing the Bush tax cuts to expire — a key position of President Barack Obama’s — saying “I would call that a tax increase.”

The Speaker added that it is unlikely he and Obama will resume one-on-one negotiations, saying “it’s hard to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

Read Boehner’s full speech here:

