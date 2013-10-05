BOEHNER UNLOADS: 'THIS ISN'T SOME DAMN GAME'

House Speaker John Boehner angrily slammed down a copy of the Wall Street Journal on a podium at the start of a press conference Friday.

“This isn’t some damn game,” he said at the press conference, which came after a House GOP conference meeting on the fourth day of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Boehner was referring to a quote from an anonymous senior Obama administration official in the Wall Street Journal Friday.

“We are winning,” the official said, adding that “it doesn’t really matter to us” how long the shutdown lasts “because what matters is the end result.”

“And then this morning, I get the Wall Street Journal out, and it says, ‘Well, we don’t care how long this lasts because we’re winning.’ This isn’t some damn game!” Boehner said.

“The American people don’t want their government shut down and neither do I. All we’re asking for is to sit down and have a discussion and to bring fairness — reopen the government and bring fairness to the American people under Obamacare. It’s as simple as that. But it all has to begin with a simple discussion.”

Boehner also said that President Barack Obama’s long-held position of not negotiating on the debt ceiling — which needs to be raised by Oct. 17 — won’t fly. He said that he reminded Obama during a meeting Wednesday night that neither side gets 100% of what it wants, and this situation wouldn’t be different.

“We’re going to introduce a plan that ties important spending cuts and pro-growth reforms to a debt limit increase,” Boehner said.

Just after Boehner was done speaking, the White House responded by issuing a comprehensive veto threat against the House’s “piecemeal” bills that would fund and reopen certain, more popular parts of the federal government.

In a statement, the Office of Management and Budget called on the House to have an up-or-down vote on the Senate’s “clean” version of a continuing resolution that would reopen the entire federal government.

“Consideration of appropriations bills in this fashion is not a serious or responsible way to run the United States Government,” the statement read.

“Instead of opening up a few Government functions, the House of Representatives should re-open all of the Government. The harmful impacts of a shutdown extend across Government, affecting services that are critical to small businesses, women, children, seniors, and others across the Nation. The Senate acted in a responsible manner on a short-term funding measure to maintain Government functions and avoid a damaging Government shutdown. The House of Representatives should allow a straight up or down vote on the Senate-passed H.J. Res. 59.”

