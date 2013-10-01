John Boehner Gives A One-Minute Shutdown Press Conference, And Walks Off After Taking Two Questions

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) gave a strange 73-second press conference in which he took only two questions and did not mention the fact that the federal government had

begun partially shutting down an hour earlier.

Boehner delivered a brief statement after the House of Representatives voted to go to conference with the Senate over the continuing resolution that temporarily keeps the government funded.

“The House has made its position known very clearly,” Boehner said in his statement, flanked by other members of the House GOP leadership team.

“We believe we should fund government, and we think there ought to basic fairness for all Americans under Obamacare. The Senate has continued to reject our offers, but under the Constitution, there’s a way to resolve this problem — and that is to go to conference and talk through your differences. And I would hope that the Senate would accept our offer to go to conference and discuss this so that we can resolve this for the American people.”

He then opened it up for questions. First question: If it comes to it, will you pass the Senate’s so-called “clean” CR that doesn’t make any alterations to Obamacare?

Boehner repeated that the House would try to resolve the party differences through conference committee.

He was then asked what he would say to the 800,000 federal employees who would be affected by the government shutdown. Boehner evaded the question.

“The House has voted to keep the government open, but we also want basic fairness under Obamacare,” he said.

Boehner then walked away from the microphones.

“OK, we waited for that?” Fox News’ Bret Baier said after Boehner finished his press conference. “That was not a lot.”

Added Fox News analyst Juan Williams: “He is tired, and he is frustrated. Something’s going on with John Boehner.”

