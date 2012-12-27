Boehner Calls On Senate To Make The Next Fiscal Cliff Move

Photo: AP

After a conference call this afternoon, House Speaker John Boehner and other Republican leaders once again tried to put the onus on the Senate in fiscal cliff negotiations.In a joint statement, Boehner and three other Republicans called on the Democratic-led Senate to act on budget bills passed by the GOP-controlled House, the week after Boehner failed to drum up enough Republican support to bring his “Plan B” to a vote on the House floor.



Here’s the full statement, from Boehner, Majority Leader Eric Cantor, Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers:

“The House has acted on two bills which collectively would avert the entire fiscal cliff if enacted. Those bills await action by the Senate. If the Senate will not approve and send them to the president to be signed into law in their current form, they must be amended and returned to the House. Once this has occurred, the House will then consider whether to accept the bills as amended, or to send them back to the Senate with additional amendments. The House will take this action on whatever the Senate can pass, but the Senate first must act. The lines of communication remain open, and we will continue to work with our colleagues to avert the largest tax hike in American history, and to address the underlying problem, which is spending.”

The statement is the first action from either side since Friday, when President Barack Obama urged leaders on both sides to “cool off” over the holiday break.

