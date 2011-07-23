Boehner Says Debt Ceiling Must Be Raised By Wednesday, No Deal Near

Photo: Flickr

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) just finished meeting with members of his caucus. POLITICO is reporting Boehner told them a deal to raise the debt ceiling must be reached by Wednesday.Briefing the press after the meeting, Boehner said he and President Barack Obama have not reached a deal.



“There was no agreement. Publicly, privately, never an agreement and frankly, not close to an agreement.”

Boehner added “There is no deal, there is no agreement. Our plan is Cut, Cap and Balance.”

He said, “it’s gonna be a hot weekend here in Washington DC.”

READ: Report: Democrats Balk At Possible Debt Deal, Boehner Tells House GOP There Is No Agreement

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.