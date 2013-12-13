BOEHNER GOES OFF: Conservative Groups Have 'Lost All Credibility'

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) continued to blast outside conservative groups over their oppositionto the budget deal struck by Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), saying in a press conference Thursday that they have “lost all credibility.”

“When you criticise something and you have no idea what you’re criticising, you’ve lost your credibility,” Boehner told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“It just comes to a point where some people step over the line,” he added, accusing the groups of “misleading their members.”

Over the past few days, a number of conservative groups have blasted the deal because it sets discretionary spending levels in the budget higher than previous levels under sequestration.

The influential Heritage Action, Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity, and FreedomWorks have all signaled they would oppose the deal. They have all argued that while imperfect, the sequester has provided the only effective check on the Obama administration’s spending. Heritage Action, Club for Growth, and FreedomWorks have all announced that they will “key vote” the bill, holding it against Republicans who vote against the measure.

When asked if he was telling outside groups to “stand down,” Boehner said, simply, “I don’t care what they do.”

Boehner had said on Wednesday that their opposition was “ridiculous,” noting that much of it had come before the details of the budget deal had been released.

“It was my job and my obligation to stand up for conservatives here in Congress,” Boehner said Thursday of his original comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.