Jim Boeheim Says Carmelo Anthony Can't Win A Title With This Knicks Squad Because His Teammates Are Terrible

Jim Boeheim, who coached Carmelo Anthony to a National Championship at Syracuse, blamed Melo’s teammates for the Knicks’ playoff woes.



“Everybody’s killing him [Anthony], but Tyson Chandler just didn’t try to catch the ball,” Boeheim told the Syracuse Post Standard. “He threw the ball and Tyson Chandler went like this,” he said before dodging from his chair in his office. “Kenyon Martin should have been looking for the ball. They both went like this.”

Boeheim went on to call Raymond Felton and J.R. Smith “not great players where they played” before coming to the Knicks.

Anthony’s former coach said that teams like the Miami Heat have stars upon stars naming Wade, Bosh, Allen, and Battier adding “Who do the Knicks have?”

Boeheim knows Anthony can win championships, maybe just not with this team.

