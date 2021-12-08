Lauren Boebert posted her own Christmas photo brandishing assault rifles with her kids after a GOP rep was criticized for his

Lauren Boebert at her restaurant Shooters Grill on April 24, 2018. Photo by Emily Kask / AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a Christmas photo of her and family members with assault rifles.

She tweeted the photo in support of Rep. Thomas Massie, who posted a similar one.

Massie was criticized for posting his photo days after the high-school shooting in Michigan.

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a Christmas photo of her family wielding rifles, joining a fellow Republican who was criticized for posting a similar photo after a high-school shooting.

Boebert posted the photo Tuesday. It shows her in front of a Christmas tree with her four sons, each of whom has a gun. She isn’t armed in the photo, and it doesn’t feature her husband.

Boebert is a vocal gun-rights activist who gained prominence last year after pledging to carry a gun around Congress when she was elected.

“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” she wrote alongside the photo.

Her tweet was addressed to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who posted a photo on Saturday of his own family in front of a Christmas tree with guns. It had the caption “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, pls bring ammo.”

Massie faced intense criticism for the timing of the photo, which was published days after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, killing four students. A 15-year-old student at the school was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

Boebert’s own tweet added jokingly to Massie: “(No spare ammo for you, though).”

Democratic Rep. Thomas Yarmuth, also of Kentucky, criticized Massie’s post, and wrote on Twitter: “I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole.”

“I’m old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy,” he added.

“Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful.”