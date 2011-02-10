The Bank Of England Is The Only Major Central Bank Without A Woman

Bronwyn Curtis.

The Bank of England (BOE) is the only major central bank without a female policy maker, and there’s growing pressure to make sure that label doesn’t stick for long, Bloomberg reports.Since economist Kate Barker left the BOE over eight months ago, the bank’s rate-setting panel has been woman-less.



There’s now a place up for grabs on the Monetary Policy Committee because economist Andrew Sentance is vacating, and there are calls by politicians on both sides for George Osborne to install a woman on the panel.

According to Bloomberg, “the Treasury may use the new vacancy to redress the gender balance when it starts interviewing candidates next week to replace Sentance.”

Around the world, the major central banks have senior woman policy makers. The U.S Fed has Janet Yellen; the European Central Bank has Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell; the Reserve Bank of Australia has Michele Bullock; the Bank of Japan has Miyako Suda… and the list goes on.

Possibilities for the gig include:

Vicky Pryce, managing director of FTI Consulting Inc. and a former government economic adviser

Bridget Rosewell, chief economic adviser at the Greater London Authority and chairman of Volterra Consulting

Diane Coyle, head of Enlightenment Economics

Bronwyn Curtis, head of global research at HSBC Holdings Plc and chairman of the Society of Business Economists.

Whoever gets the three-day-a-week job will get a salary of $212,098 plus healthcare according to Bloomberg.

