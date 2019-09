Rate hikes: They’re coming to a country near you.



BoE minutes are out, and it turns out that 3 4 of the 9 members voted for a rate hike in the last meeting. One of the four voted for a 50 basis point hike.

This confirms the market’s expectation that a hike is coming soon in England, and the pound is spiking on the news.

From FinViz:

