Bulletproof Blankets Made For Kids To Use During School Shootings Are Available In America

It’s come to this. We’ve now had so many mass shootings that entrepreneurs see space in the market for a bulletproof blanket, made specifically to shield small children from gunfire.

The Bodyguard Blanket, made by a company called ProTecht, is a bulletproof 5/16-inch pad, made from the same materials used by our military, except it’s for kids. They even come in different sizes.

If mass shootings weren’t such an integrated part of our culture, you’d think this was an SNL skit or an Onion article. Kids are being gunned down in their 1st grade classrooms, but what can we do? No we’re not talking about gun laws, just arm your children with these bulletproof shields, you’ll sleep easier at night.

Here are some facts about the blanket, according to the company’s website. The bold statements are direct quotes.

Bodyguard blanket can be easily fastened around a child or adult, and is amazingly lightweight.

When seconds count, Bodyguard blanket can provide a quick, simple solution for maximum protection against a school intruder.

Bodyguard blanket can provide protection when used properly in many settings. These include, home, highway (cars and trucks), workplace, shopping center, amusement park, sporting event or any other location where people reside. (Because you should now expect to be shot literally anywhere you go.)

It’s important to note that the company isn’t condoning gun violence — they write that as gun law debates continue in Washington our kids continue to be in danger everyday, thus the creation of the Bodyguard Blanket. It’s more of a sign that we’ve become so desensitised,

But when our energy and creativity is being channeled in a way to create bulletproof nap mats for tiny children in their elementary school classrooms because it’s a product every child could use, it’s a sign that we’ve given up.

[via Buzzfeed]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.