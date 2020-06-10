New bodycam footage released over a year after Javier Ambler's death shows him crying out that he 'can't breathe' while officers tased him

Screenshot/CNN Newly released police body camera footage, obtained by CNN, shows that Ambler told police that he ‘can’t breathe’ multiple times during his arrest. He later died.

Javier Ambler died in police custody on March 28, 2019, after he did not immediately pull over for a Williamson County deputy in Texas. The details of his death are still under investigation.

New police bodycam footage obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and local TV station KVUE provides new insight into what happened on the night Ambler died.

In the footage, Ambler can be heard repeatedly telling officers that he couldn’t breathe as they tased him several times before he became unresponsive.

According to the Statesman, an autopsy found that Ambler died of congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease “in combination with forcible restraint.”

A state attorney general report classified the manner of his death as a homicide, the outlet said.

The Austin American-Statesman and local TV station KVUE obtained bodycam footage from the night of his death after months of requesting records related to the incident. The footage is from one of the Austin police officers who responded to the scene after Ambler’s car crashed.

The video shows multiple officers yelling at Ambler to put both of his hands behind his back. “Give me your hands or I’m going to tase you again,” one of the officers can be heard saying. An officer can be heard telling Ambler to lay flat on his stomach and to “stop resisting.”

During the altercation, Ambler can be heard telling officers that he has congestive heart failure and that he can’t breathe.

“I am not resisting,” Ambler says, breathlessly pleading with the responding officers to release him. “Please, save me.”

Ambler is told by an officer to roll over onto his stomach as the sound of a taser can be heard. After forcibly trying to roll Ambler over, one of the cops says “I’m pretty sure I just broke his finger.” Another officer says he “needed to use his knee on this one to control it.”

Ambler becomes unresponsive about two minutes into the recording. Officers can be seen trying to revive him while waiting for an ambulance.

The circumstances surrounding Ambler’s death are still under investigation. His family is calling for justice.

Texas’ so-called “dead suspect loophole” has allowed information in the death of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old black man who died in the custody of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, to remain in the dark for 15 months. (2) pic.twitter.com/gmqWK5Zmc1 — Josh Hinkle (@hinklej) June 10, 2020

According to a death-in-custody report filed with the Texas attorney general’s office and obtained by the Statesman, Ambler did not assault or threaten the responding officers and did not attempt to gain control of their weapon.

According to a Williamson County sheriff’s office incident report, published by KVUE, Ambler failed to dim his vehicle’s headlights as he drove past a deputy at around 1:20 a.m. local time. Authorities say the deputy tried to stop Ambler but he kept driving, resulting in a 22-minute police chase that culminated in the nearby city of Austin, Texas.

The incident report said Ambler exited his car with his hands raised and was told to “get down” several times. At one point, Ambler “turned toward the open driver door,” at which point the deputy tased him.

An Austin police officer arrived for back up shortly after and recorded part of the incident using his bodycam.

According to CNN, the Office of Professional Standards in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department said the primary and assisting deputies who responded to the incident “acted in accordance with the guidelines set in the WCSO policy and used objective reasonableness in the level of force used.”

According to CNN, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Monday that Ambler’s case was being “stymied by lack of cooperation” by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. Austin is located in Travis County.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said it “cannot comment on the Ambler incident due to the ongoing ingestion with the Travis County DA.”

The statement added that Moore’s statements were “misleading” and that it “remains ready and willing to participate in the investigation being conducted by the Travis County DA’s Office.”

“We participated fully in the investigation launched by the Austin Police Department, the results of which have been forwarded to the Travis County DA,” the statement said.

Ambler’s family said it is still awaiting justice for Javier’s death.

“I cry every day,” Ambler’s father told the Statesman in an interview. “We need some closure and we want justice.”

