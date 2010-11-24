Sorry, Folks, We'd Rather Be Body-Scanned Than Blown Up In Mid-Air

Photo: TSA via Wikimedia Commons

Oh, the outrage.A loud, vocal minority of Americans are POSITIVELY FUMING that new machines allow airport security folks to look through their clothes and see if they’re hiding guns or bombs somewhere under there.



It’s a privacy violation, they scream! It’s like pornography! It’s an INVASION. An AFFRONT.

Yes, well, whatever.

If these new machines prevent one plane from being blown up or hijacked over the next decade, they’ll have been worth it. And the same goes for the pat downs. (It’s your choice, folks–pick your poison.)

And by the way, loud vocal minority, two-thirds of Americans support body-scanning. So maybe it’s time to pipe down a bit.

(And in terms of invasion of privacy and inconvenience, body-scans are a walk in the park compared to “cavity searches,” so spare us the argument that they’re one and the same.)

