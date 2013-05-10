The Body Of Tamerlan Tsarnaev Has Been Buried

After nearly a week of controversy surrounding the body of suspected Boston bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev, FOX 25 and The Boston Globe are reporting that he has been buried.



“A courageous and compassionate person came forward to provide the assistance needed to properly bury the deceased,” Worcester police Sgt. Kerry Hazelhurst told FOX 25.

“Body left Worcester funeral home before midnight,” Boston Globe reporter Wesley Lowery tweeted today, “[and] has been buried out of state in plan approved by uncle Ruslan Tsani.”

A hearse was seen leaving the funeral home at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

