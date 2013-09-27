Here's What The Average American Man Looks Like Compared To Other Countries

Artist Nickolay Lamm created illustrations that compare the body measurements of the average middle-aged man from the United States, Japan, France, and the Netherlands.

Not surprisingly, Americans are fat compared to other countries.

An illustration of the average 30- to 39-year-old man from the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, and France are shown from left to right.

Nickolay Lamm From left to right: USA, Japan, Netherlands, and France

The illustrations were produced using the Body Mass Index (BMI), height, and waist measurements of the average middle-aged male from each country.

Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated from a person’s weight and height, and is a good indicator of body fatness.

See the results below:

United States

BMI: 29

Height: 176.4 cm (69.5 inches)

Waist:99.4 cm waist (39.1 inches)

Japan

BMI: 23.7

Height: 171.4 cm (67.5 inches)

Waist: 82.9 cm (32.6 inches)

France

BMI: 25.55

Height: 174.4 cm (68.7 inches)

Waist: 92.3 cm (36.3 inches)

Netherlands

BMI: 25.2

Height: 183.3 cm (72.2 inches)

Waist: 91 cm (35.8 inches)

A normal BMI ranges from 18.5 to 24.9. A BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight, and anything over 30 is obese, meaning, the average American male over the age of 30 is overweight.

When it comes to height, at least, Americans fare better. American men are shorter than men from the Netherlands but taller than those from France or Japan.

Nickolay Lamm From tallest to shortest: Netherlands, USA, France, and Japan

