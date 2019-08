The most commonly used metric to assess body fat often labels the fittest people as overweight. Body Mass Index, or BMI, is based a maths equation that is nearly two centuries old and was never intended for individuals.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Special thanks to Body Labs and Michael Bultman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.