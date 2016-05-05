A body-language expert reveals a counterintuitive strategy that will make you appear more confident

In American culture, we tend to associate being the loudest voice in the room with power, control, and confidence.

We see it everywhere, from bosses shouting in boardrooms to politicians interrupting and talking over their rivals.

However, the most confident people are not only skilled at articulating their own thoughts, they’re also excellent listeners.

“The bottom line is be interested, not interesting,” says Lillian Glass, a body-language expert and author of “The Body Language Advantage.”

If you want to appear confident and powerful in conversation, Glass explains, focus on the person you’re engaged with rather than worrying about how others perceive you.

Be aware of your body language when you’re speaking to someone, and utilise it to become a better listener.

Maintain even eye contact, display a neutral or pleasant facial expression, and mirror the other person’s movements and positioning. Lean in as they speak, never cross your arms, and nod throughout the conversation to show you’re listening.

Glass says it’s very possible to make people think you’re more confident than you actually are through body language.

“As you act, so you become. As you change your body language, so you become.”

