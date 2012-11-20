BODY LANGUAGE: How A Short 'Power Pose' Can Change Your Life And Career

Photo: TED

Harvard Business School professor Amy Cuddy gave a great TED Talk this summer about how tiny changes in your body language can radically change your job performance and career.Certain “power poses” immediately change your body chemistry, Professor Cuddy says.



And these changes help or hurt the way other people perceive you and, importantly, affect the way you actually perform.

Professor Cuddy concluded her talk with a startling revelation about herself, one that led her to choke up momentarily. Then the talk ended in a standing ovation.

The full video (21 minutes) is available here and at the end of the slides.

I’ve pulled together Professor Cuddy’s key points below.

