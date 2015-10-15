Body language expert: Hillary owned the debate from the moment she walked on stage

Joe Raedle/Getty

As for the body language of the other candidates, Morgan said:

Lincoln Chaffee: 'I mean, I think if he isn't finished as a result of that evening then it won't be long. But he certainly didn't look presidential.'

Jim Webb: 'We all expect our debaters to be a little stiff and nervous at first, perhaps, but expect them to be comfortable by the end. But he never really eased into it, except to complain that he wasn't getting enough air time. So he didn't do himself any favours.'

Martin O'Malley: He has great stage presence, but didn't have to content to back it up, Morgan explained. 'He's the tallest person on the stage, he's very good-looking, he's got good posture, and so just showing up and being seen on the same stage with Hillary and with Sanders is a win for him ... It took him a long time to get over the nervousness, so he didn't put in a strong performance.'

Bernie Sanders: 'I think the only problem with Bernie is he's a ranter, and do we really want a ranter to be our president? It's like Donald Trump. We respond to the emotion and we respond to the apparent authenticity, but in the long run will people want that?'